Alfredo Rodrigo Duarte (February 25, 1891 – June 26, 1982), better known as Alfredo Marceneiro because of his original profession as a woodworker, (Portuguese marceneiro), was a Portuguese Fado singer, with a singular voice. Marceneiro became a standard against which generations of fado singers are still measured today.

On June 10, 1984, he was awarded posthumously Commander of the Order of Infante D. Henrique by former President of the Portuguese Republic, General Ramalho Eanes.