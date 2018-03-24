Jean DuShonBorn 23 August 1939
Jean DuShon
1939-08-23
Jean DuShon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean DuShon (born Anna Jean Harris, 16 August 1935) is an American jazz and R&B singer, and stage actor. She is best known for her recordings in the 1960s, including the first released recording of the song "For Once in My Life".
Jean DuShon Tracks
Feeling Good
Jean DuShon
Feeling Good
Feeling Good
Jean DuShon Links
