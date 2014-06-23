Swallow and The WolfFormed 26 March 2012
Swallow and The Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2363928-75c4-4383-8e98-f332298962a0
Swallow and The Wolf Tracks
Sort by
SOS
Swallow and The Wolf
SOS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SOS
Last played on
Charge of The Light Brigade
Swallow and The Wolf
Charge of The Light Brigade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swallow and The Wolf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist