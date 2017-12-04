Screaming Tea Party
Screaming Tea Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d23537bd-04f6-4dcc-8e3e-eb86e9006979
Screaming Tea Party Tracks
Sort by
Golden Blue
Screaming Tea Party
Golden Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Blue
Last played on
Today Is The Day
Screaming Tea Party
Today Is The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Today Is The Day
Last played on
I'd Rather Be Stuck On A Stair Rail
Screaming Tea Party
I'd Rather Be Stuck On A Stair Rail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather Be Stuck On A Stair Rail
Last played on
Screaming Tea Party Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist