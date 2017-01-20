Mona is an American rock band from Dayton, Ohio and Bowling Green, Kentucky who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The band rose to fame appearing as part of the BBC's Sound of 2011 poll; which was revealed on 5 December 2010. The band were also crowned the Brand New for 2011 title at the MTV Awards. Their debut album was released on May 16, 2011 in the UK through Zion Noiz Recordings/Island Records and was released on February 28, 2012 in the US through Zion Noiz Recordings/Mercury Records.