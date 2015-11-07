Märtini Brös.Formed 1998
Märtini Brös (aka Maertini Broes) is a German indietronic dance musical duo from Berlin, who have toured extensively throughout Europe and overseas. The project is a collaboration between DJ Clé (born in East Berlin) and Mike Vamp (born in Frankfurt). Both became established on the electronic music scene in Berlin during the 1980s and 1990s as Djs and remixers. The duo first worked together in 1997 at the Berlin nightclub E-Werk as part of an effort to translate the opera Don Giovanni into an electronic version.
Their sound incorporates techno and house combined with lyrics sung in German and English. As a live act the band usually performs with sequencers and electric guitars.
