Trojan HorseFormed 10 September 2007
Trojan Horse
2007-09-10
Trojan Horse Tracks
Luv
Jurapsyche Park
Paper Bells
What $ Love (What Price Love) (Westside Highway Remix)
Fire
Ohio
Ohio (Listen To These Records)
(Earth, Wind &) Fire (Zoir Remix) (Listen To These Records)
Sex and The 6Eight
Disciplining The Reserve Army
