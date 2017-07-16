CHAMPSUK duo, Michael and David Champion
Isle of Wight Indie band
Champs are a UK based band formed of two brothers, Michael and David Champion.
The band is currently working on their third LP for PIAS Recordings.
Their first album, Down Like Gold, was released in 2014.
The Garden Is Overgrown
Vamala
3000 Miles
Sophia
Desire
Forever Be Upstanding at the Door
Blood
