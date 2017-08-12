James TorméJazz vocalist. Born 13 August 1973
James Tormé
1973-08-13
James Tormé Biography (Wikipedia)
James Tormé (born August 13, 1973) is a jazz vocalist based in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of singer Mel Tormé and British actress Janette Scott and grandson of Thora Hird. After winning the Chuck Niles Jazz Music Award in 2007 and having released two independent CDs, he signed with KOCH records (now E1) in 2008. His debut album was released June 2011.
James Tormé Tracks
Comin Home
James Tormé
Comin Home
Comin Home
Rock With You
James Tormé
Rock With You
Rock With You
Love Never Felt So Good
James Tormé
Love Never Felt So Good
Love Never Felt So Good
What We Need
James Tormé
What We Need
What We Need
Love For Sale
James Tormé
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Come Back To Me
James Tormé
Come Back To Me
Come Back To Me
Comin' Home Baby
James Tormé
Comin' Home Baby
Comin' Home Baby
A Better Day Will Come
James Tormé
A Better Day Will Come
A Better Day Will Come
Autumn Leaves
James Tormé
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Let's Stay Together
James Tormé
Let's Stay Together
Reminiscing In Tempo
James Tormé
Reminiscing In Tempo
Reminiscing In Tempo
Last played on
Soft Songs
James Tormé
Soft Songs
Soft Songs
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
James Tormé
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
The Christmas Feeling
James Tormé
The Christmas Feeling
The Christmas Feeling
The Christmas Song (Live In Session)
James Tormé
The Christmas Song (Live In Session)
The Christmas Song (Live In Session)
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
James Tormé
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Drowned In My Own Tears
James Tormé
Drowned In My Own Tears
Drowned In My Own Tears
