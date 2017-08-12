James Tormé (born August 13, 1973) is a jazz vocalist based in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of singer Mel Tormé and British actress Janette Scott and grandson of Thora Hird. After winning the Chuck Niles Jazz Music Award in 2007 and having released two independent CDs, he signed with KOCH records (now E1) in 2008. His debut album was released June 2011.