James Tormé (born August 13, 1973) is a jazz vocalist based in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of singer Mel Tormé and British actress Janette Scott and grandson of Thora Hird. After winning the Chuck Niles Jazz Music Award in 2007 and having released two independent CDs, he signed with KOCH records (now E1) in 2008. His debut album was released June 2011.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia