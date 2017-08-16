Michael GüttlerBorn 1966
Michael Güttler
1966
Michael Güttler Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Güttler is a German operatic conductor.
Michael Güttler Tracks
Piano Concerto no.2 in F minor, Op.19
Thomas Tellefsen
Overture to 'Euryanthe'
Carl Maria von Weber
Symphony no. 4 in B flat major Op.60 - Excerpt from Allegro ma non troppo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 4 in B flat major Op.60
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture in C major Op.115 (zur Namensfeier)
Ludwig van Beethoven
