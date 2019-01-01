Peter Kam Pui-Tat
Peter Kam Pui-Tat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d22a2f2a-a080-424a-b0f8-f3b278d72d4f
Peter Kam Pui-Tat Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Kam Pui-Tat (Chinese: 金培達; pinyin: Jīn péidá) is a music composer for Hong Kong films including The Warlords, Bodyguards and Assassins and Dragon.
Kam is an eight-time winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Kam Pui-Tat Tracks
Sort by
Peter Kam Pui-Tat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist