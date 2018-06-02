Zbigniew PreisnerBorn 20 May 1955
Zbigniew Preisner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1955-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d229ee11-fc4e-4a1c-8e0a-1e8f84950532
Zbigniew Preisner Biography (Wikipedia)
Zbigniew Preisner (born 20 May 1955 as Zbigniew Antoni Kowalski) is a Polish film score composer, best known for his work with film director Krzysztof Kieślowski.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zbigniew Preisner Tracks
Sort by
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Van Den Budenmayer Concerto (1802)"
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Van Den Budenmayer Concerto (1802)"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054ddqx.jpglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Van Den Budenmayer Concerto (1802)"
Orchestra
Last played on
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Weronika"
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Weronika"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991): "Weronika"
Last played on
Song for the Unification of Europe
Zbigniew Preisner
Song for the Unification of Europe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57z5.jpglink
Song for the Unification of Europe
Last played on
Three Colours: Blue (1993): Song for the Unification of Europe (Julie's Version)
Zbigniew Preisner
Three Colours: Blue (1993): Song for the Unification of Europe (Julie's Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57z5.jpglink
Three Colours: Blue (1993): Song for the Unification of Europe (Julie's Version)
Choir
Last played on
Lacrymosa
Zbigniew Preisner
Lacrymosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57z5.jpglink
Lacrymosa
Last played on
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor - version 1802
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor - version 1802
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054ddqx.jpglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor - version 1802
Orchestra
Last played on
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor (SBI 152)
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor (SBI 152)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054ddqx.jpglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Concerto in E minor (SBI 152)
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Veronique (2)
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Veronique (2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054ddqx.jpglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - Veronique (2)
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - L'Enfance
Zbigniew Preisner
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - L'Enfance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054ddqx.jpglink
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) - L'Enfance
The Secret Garden (1993) - Main Title
Zbigniew Preisner
The Secret Garden (1993) - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Secret Garden (1993) - Main Title
Europa Europa (1990) - Hitler Staline
Zbigniew Preisner
Europa Europa (1990) - Hitler Staline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Europa Europa (1990) - Hitler Staline
Orchestra
Olivier Olivier (1992) - Main Title
Zbigniew Preisner
Olivier Olivier (1992) - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Olivier Olivier (1992) - Main Title
Veronique
Zbigniew Preisner
Veronique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Veronique
Last played on
Dekalog V - Part 1
Zbigniew Preisner
Dekalog V - Part 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dekalog V - Part 1
Orchestra
Last played on
Lacrimosa - Day Of Tears
Zbigniew Preisner
Lacrimosa - Day Of Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lacrimosa - Day Of Tears
Last played on
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
Leszek Mozdzer
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Easy Pieces: no 7 Farewell
Last played on
THREE COLOURS - BLUE (1993): Song For The Unification Of Europe
Zbigniew Preisner
THREE COLOURS - BLUE (1993): Song For The Unification Of Europe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57z5.jpglink
THREE COLOURS - BLUE (1993): Song For The Unification Of Europe
Choir
Last played on
Fashion Show
Zbigniew Preisner
Fashion Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fashion Show
Last played on
Les marionnettes (La double vie de Véronique)
Zbigniew Preisner
Les marionnettes (La double vie de Véronique)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les marionnettes (La double vie de Véronique)
Last played on
The Party On the Wisla
Zbigniew Preisner
The Party On the Wisla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Party On the Wisla
Last played on
The Last September End Titles 2
Zbigniew Preisner
The Last September End Titles 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last September End Titles 2
Last played on
Requiem for a friend: Lacrimosa
Zbigniew Preisner
Requiem for a friend: Lacrimosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Requiem for a friend: Lacrimosa
Last played on
Qui Erat et Qui Est
Zbigniew Preisner
Qui Erat et Qui Est
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qui Erat et Qui Est
Last played on
Zbigniew Preisner - Preisner: Requiem For My Friend, Part 1 - Requem: 7. Lux Aeterna
Zbigniew Preisner
Zbigniew Preisner - Preisner: Requiem For My Friend, Part 1 - Requem: 7. Lux Aeterna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Offertorium
Zbigniew Preisner
Offertorium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Offertorium
Last played on
Zbigniew Preisner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist