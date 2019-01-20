John David Jackson (born November 18, 1977), known professionally as Fabolous, is an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York City. Jackson's career began when he was a senior in high school and ended up rapping live on American record producer and music executive DJ Clue's radio show, then on Hot 97. Jackson was subsequently signed by DJ Clue to his label Desert Storm, and later secured a distribution deal with Elektra Records. Fabolous' first release, Ghetto Fabolous (2001), spawned the hit singles "Can't Deny It" and "Young'n (Holla Back)", which led Jackson to prominence. His second release was 2003's Street Dreams, which was supported by two Top 10 singles "Can't Let You Go" and "Into You".

Including the aforementioned songs, Jackson has released a string of hit singles, such as "Trade It All, Pt. 2", "Breathe", "Make Me Better", "Baby Don't Go", "Throw It in the Bag" and "You Be Killin' Em". He is also known for appearing on several R&B singles, including "Superwoman Pt. II" by Lil' Mo, "Dip It Low" by Christina Milian, "Shawty Is a 10" by The-Dream, "Addiction" by Ryan Leslie, "I Can't Hear the Music" by Brutha, "She Got Her Own" by Jamie Foxx, "Say Aah" by Trey Songz, and much more.