Edmond de StoutzBorn 18 December 1920. Died 28 January 1997
Edmond de Stoutz
1920-12-18
Edmond de Stoutz Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmond de Stoutz (18 December 1920 – 28 January 1997) was a Swiss conductor from Zurich.
He was the founder of the Zürcher Kammerorchester (Zurich Chamber Orchestra) in 1945 and conducted the ensemble until 1996. As conductor he performed all across the world, including New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.
Edmond de Stoutz Tracks
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4
Arturo Michelangeli, Joseph Haydn, Zürcher Kammerorchester & Edmond de Stoutz
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4
Keyboard Concerto in G major, H XVIII 4
