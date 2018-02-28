Amusement Parks on FireFormed 2004
Amusement Parks on Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2266a12-b654-4c59-8d55-2e113537eae9
Amusement Parks on Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Amusement Parks on Fire are a British rock band from Nottingham.
The band was established by Michael Feerick in 2004, who wrote and performed all the instruments for the self-titled debut album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amusement Parks on Fire Tracks
Sort by
Our Goal To Realise
Amusement Parks on Fire
Our Goal To Realise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Goal To Realise
Last played on
Venus In Cancer
Amusement Parks on Fire
Venus In Cancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus In Cancer
Last played on
Amusement Parks on Fire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist