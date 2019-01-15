Ric Wake is an Anglo-American record producer who has won four Grammy Awards and two Oscar Awards. During his tenure as staff producer with Sony Music Entertainment he has worked with vocalists such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lucero, Taylor Dayne, Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Anastacia, Barry Manilow, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. He has worked with Greek composer Yanni to help produce Yanni Voices.