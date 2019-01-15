Ric Wake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d22193ce-3501-42e2-bbcf-1f9e3edd5905
Ric Wake Biography (Wikipedia)
Ric Wake is an Anglo-American record producer who has won four Grammy Awards and two Oscar Awards. During his tenure as staff producer with Sony Music Entertainment he has worked with vocalists such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lucero, Taylor Dayne, Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Anastacia, Barry Manilow, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. He has worked with Greek composer Yanni to help produce Yanni Voices.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ric Wake Tracks
Sort by
I'm Alive (The Wake up mix)
Céline Dion
I'm Alive (The Wake up mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0263r9h.jpglink
I'm Alive (The Wake up mix)
Last played on
Back to artist