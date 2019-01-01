Saul DaviesBorn 28 June 1960
Saul Davies
1960-06-28
Saul Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Saul Davies (born 28 June 1965 in Liverpool) is a British musician best known as a member of the rock band James. Davies is a multi-instrumentalist whose primary instruments are the violin, guitar and percussion.
