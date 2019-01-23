Bobby HebbBorn 26 July 1938. Died 3 August 2010
Bobby Hebb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cwzw.jpg
1938-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d21d85ff-c0d5-4c50-a1be-93438e5d7c60
Bobby Hebb Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Von "Bobby" Hebb (July 26, 1938 ‒ August 3, 2010) was an American R&B/soul singer, musician, songwriter, recording artist, and performer known for his 1966 hit entitled "Sunny".
Bobby Hebb Tracks
Sunny
Bobby Hebb
Sunny
Sunny
Love Love Love
Bobby Hebb
Love Love Love
Love Love Love
You Want To Change Me
Bobby Hebb
You Want To Change Me
You Want To Change Me
