Mayorkun Born 23 March 1994
Mayorkun
1994-03-23
Mayorkun Biography
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and pianist. He was discovered on Twitter by Davido when he posted a cover of one of Davido's "The Money" featuring Olamide. He was later signed to Davido's DMW in 2016 and released his first single called "Eleko".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mayorkun Tracks
