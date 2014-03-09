Don Letts
Don Letts Biography (Wikipedia)
Donovan Letts (born 10 January 1956) is a British film director, DJ and musician. Letts first came to prominence as the videographer for The Clash, directing several of their music videos. In 1984, Letts co-founded the band Big Audio Dynamite with Clash guitarist Mick Jones, acting as the group's sampler and videographer before departing the band in 1990.
Letts also directed music videos for Musical Youth, The Psychedelic Furs, The Pretenders and Elvis Costello as well as the feature documentaries The Punk Rock Movie (1977) and The Clash: Westway to the World (2000).
- How football adopted The Liquidator songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jc8nv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jc8nv.jpg2018-08-24T09:50:00.000ZDon Letts on the Trojan Records instrumental that became a Chelsea anthem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jbckf
- Festival Film Club with Don Lettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kfq8y.jpg2015-02-20T11:13:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by our very own Don Letts to discuss the exceptional films he has selected for this year's Silent Cinema at the 6 Music Festival by Day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kfqfm
