National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland
National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland
Walk Between the Raindrops (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Liane Carroll)
Donald Fagen
Walk Between the Raindrops (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Liane Carroll)
Donald Fagen
Choir
And When I Die (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Liane Carroll)
Laura Nyro
You've Got a Friend (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Liane Carroll)
Carole King
Witchcraft (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone, Lianne Carroll)
Cy Coleman
Choir
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington
Not in the Mood (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone)
Iain Ballamy
Tamil Devotional Song (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone)
Iain Ballamy
Emmeline (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone)
Iain Ballamy
All Men Amen (arr. Malcolm Edmonstone)
Iain Ballamy
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-05T23:50:19
