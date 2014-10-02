Sick Individuals is a Dutch electronic dance music act consisting of Rinze "Ray" Hofstee and Joep "Jim" Smeele. The two met in Hilversum, Netherlands (2008) while studying Music Composition. Jim and Ray had been composing for television commercials until their mutual fascination for both classical and modern music inspired their business partnership in 2010, when Sick Individuals was born.

Early in their careers, groups including Daft Punk, Bingo Players and the Swedish House Mafia influenced the duo. They have also produced with Axwell on the song "I Am", and with Dannic on "Blueprint" (both reached number one on Beatport) as well as remixing songs by Rihanna, Avicii, Icona Pop, Tiesto, Flo Rida and David Guetta. Their remix of Icona Pop – "I Love It" received a high level of support and recognition in the dance music industry.