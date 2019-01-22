The Electric BananaAlias used by The Pretty Things for film music recordings. Formed 1967
The Electric Banana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2191456-c3b4-49f2-87f4-9683535d39f1
The Electric Banana Tracks
Sort by
It'll Never Be Me
The Electric Banana
It'll Never Be Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It'll Never Be Me
Last played on
What's Good For The Goose
The Electric Banana
What's Good For The Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Good For The Goose
Last played on
The Electric Banana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist