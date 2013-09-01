Tessa SouterBorn 3 April 1956
Tessa Souter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d218d8fa-24ae-4408-92b8-dfc75a00978c
Tessa Souter Biography (Wikipedia)
Tessa Souter is a jazz singer, songwriter and writer. She was born in London to a Trinidadian father and an English mother.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tessa Souter Tracks
Sort by
Dance With Me
Tessa Souter
Dance With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With Me
Last played on
The Darkness Of Your Eyes
Tessa Souter
The Darkness Of Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Darkness Of Your Eyes
Last played on
Chiaroscuro
Tessa Souter
Chiaroscuro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chiaroscuro
Last played on
Prelude To The Sun
Tessa Souter
Prelude To The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude To The Sun
Last played on
The Lamp Is Low
Tessa Souter
The Lamp Is Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lamp Is Low
Last played on
I'm Glad There Is You
Tessa Souter
I'm Glad There Is You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Glad There Is You
Last played on
Tessa Souter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist