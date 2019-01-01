Starky were an Australian power pop band formed in 1998. The line-up was Beau Cassidy (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Nick Neal (bass guitar and spoons), and Jonny Wilson (guitar). Their first single, "Rock 'n' Roll is the Devils Music", was released in 1999 by Phantom Records, they were named Best New Talent by Channel V, and received $50,000 for a music video. In October 2003 their debut album, Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre, was issued by Laughing Outlaw Records, which was produced by Rob Younger. It was the Feature Album on Australian youth radio station, Triple J.

On 12 August 2006 they released their self-titled album via Universal Records. The lead single, "Hey Bang Bang", appeared ahead of the album, and debuted at No. 42 on the ARIA Singles Chart. It received considerable airplay on Triple J, and was nominated for Breakthrough Artist – Single at the ARIA Music Awards of 2006. On 28 July 2007, following their final show at the East Brunswick Hotel, Starky disbanded, which they announced via a MySpace blog.