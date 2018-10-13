Miroslav VitoušBorn 6 December 1947
Miroslav Vitouš
1947-12-06
Miroslav Vitouš Biography (Wikipedia)
Miroslav Ladislav Vitous (born 6 December 1947) is a Czech jazz bassist who has had an extensive career in the US.
Miroslav Vitouš Tracks
Carry On, No. 1
Miroslav Vitouš
Carry On, No. 1
Carry On, No. 1
New York City
Miroslav Vitouš
New York City
New York City
Cerecka
Miroslav Vitouš
Cerecka
Cerecka
American Tango
Alphonso Johnson
American Tango
American Tango
