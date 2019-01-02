András AdorjánBorn 26 September 1944
András Adorján
1944-09-26
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
Ferenc Farkas
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Ferenc Farkas
Quartet In D Major K.285 For Flute And Strings
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
