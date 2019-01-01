Ned RoremBorn 23 October 1923
Ned Rorem
1923-10-23
Ned Rorem Biography (Wikipedia)
Ned Rorem (born October 23, 1923) is an American composer and diarist. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1976.
Ned Rorem Tracks
Early in the morning
Early in the morning
What if some little pain
Spring
Love
Ask me no more
Full of life now
That shadow my likeness
Are you the new person?
Early in the morning
Christ the Lord is risen today
Choir
Spring Music (Aubade)
Santa Fe songs: No. 2
Ensemble
Sing, My Soul, His Wondrous Love
Choir
Conductor
Santa Fe songs: Nos. 2 & 4
Ensemble
End of Summer - Mazurka
O You Whom I Often And Silently Come
Far - Far - Away
O Do Not Love Too Long
The Lordly Hudson
Santa Fe Songs: Il Opus 101
Ensemble
After Reading Shakespeare - Remembrance of Things Past
Performer
After Reading Shakespeare - Katharine
Performer
To A Young Girl
Spring Music (early 1990s)
Early in the Morning (feat. Ned Rorem & Malcolm Martineau)
Eagles
Stopping by woods on a snowy evening for voice and piano
Catullus: on the burial of his brother for voice and piano
Early in the Morning
Hymn For Evening, From Evidence of Things Not Seen, II Middles
Piano Sonata No 2
Alleluia
The Lordly Hudson
For Susan, Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
On an echoing road: Are you the new person drawn toward me?
String Quartet no 4 – Death of Harlequin
String Quartet no 4 – Child Holding a Dove
Hymn for Evening
The Rainbow
