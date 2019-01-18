Alabama 3UK dance/rock band aka A3. Formed 1989
Alabama 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqz0b.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2101821-81ce-4137-bd14-7ed09ecf5531
Alabama 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Alabama 3 are an English electronic band, founded in Brixton, London in 1995. Their track "Woke Up This Morning" was used for the show's opening credits of the TV series The Sopranos. In the United States, the band is known as A3, to avoid legal conflict with the country music band Alabama.
Every member of the group has an alias, the band's founding members adopting the personas Larry Love (Rob Spragg) and The Very Reverend Dr. D. Wayne Love (Jake Black).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alabama 3 Performances & Interviews
Alabama 3 Tracks
Sort by
Woke Up This Morning Chosen One (Radio Edit)
Alabama 3
Woke Up This Morning Chosen One (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
Woke Up This Morning
Alabama 3
Woke Up This Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
Woke Up This Morning
Last played on
The Night We Nearly Got Busted
Alabama 3
The Night We Nearly Got Busted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
The Night We Nearly Got Busted
Last played on
Woke Up This Morning (Sopranos Mix)
Alabama 3
Woke Up This Morning (Sopranos Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
Ain't Goin' To Goa
Alabama 3
Ain't Goin' To Goa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
Ain't Goin' To Goa
Last played on
Hello, I'm Johnny cash
Alabama 3
Hello, I'm Johnny cash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
Hello, I'm Johnny cash
Last played on
Monday Don't Mean Anything To Me - Hub Session 26/11/2008
Alabama 3
Monday Don't Mean Anything To Me - Hub Session 26/11/2008
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
(I'll Never Be) Satisfied
Alabama 3
(I'll Never Be) Satisfied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz0b.jpglink
(I'll Never Be) Satisfied
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Alabama 3
Brixton Jamm, London, UK
Alabama 3 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist