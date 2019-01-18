Alabama 3 are an English electronic band, founded in Brixton, London in 1995. Their track "Woke Up This Morning" was used for the show's opening credits of the TV series The Sopranos. In the United States, the band is known as A3, to avoid legal conflict with the country music band Alabama.

Every member of the group has an alias, the band's founding members adopting the personas Larry Love (Rob Spragg) and The Very Reverend Dr. D. Wayne Love (Jake Black).