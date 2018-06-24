Phil Phillips & The Twilights
Phil Phillips & The Twilights
Phil Phillips (born Philip Baptiste, March 14, 1926) is an American singer and songwriter, best known for his 1959 song, "Sea of Love".
Sea Of Love
Phil Phillips & The Twilights
