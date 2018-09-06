Intro is an American R&B trio from Brooklyn, New York City, New York. The trio consisted of members Jeff Sanders, Clinton "Buddy" Wike and lead singer/songwriter Kenny Greene. Intro released two albums (for Atlantic Records): 1993's Intro and their second album, 1995's New Life. The group had a string of US hits in the 1990s. The hits included the singles "Let Me Be The One", the Stevie Wonder cover "Ribbon in the Sky", "Funny How Time Flies" and their highest charting hit, "Come Inside". Greene died from complications of AIDS in 2001, which led to the group's disbanding.

In 2012, Intro re-emerged, now as a quartet consisting of Wike, Sanders, Ramon Adams and Eric Pruitt. Adams departed in 2014, with the group back down to its lineup as a trio. Since then, the group has released new singles "I Didn't Sleep With Her" in August 2013, "Lucky" in October 2014 and "Lose Control" in July 2015.