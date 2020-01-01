Lars-Gunnar BodinBorn 15 July 1935
Lars-Gunnar Bodin
Lars-Gunnar Bodin Biography (Wikipedia)
Lars-Gunnar Bodin (July 15, 1935) is a Swedish pioneer in the field of electronic music during the 1960s, especially in the Scandinavian scene.
