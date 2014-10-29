Tony HaynesBorn 5 August 1960
Tony Haynes
1960-08-05
Tony Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Haynes (born August 5, 1960) is an American lyricist, songwriter, poet, music publisher, producer and author. Over the last four decades he has written lyrics to melodies composed by the biggest names in R&B and pop music. He has also authored children’s books and produced children’s music based on some of the most successful animated characters.
Tony Haynes Tracks
Eleggua Ko, Eleggua Ra
Tony Haynes
Eleggua Ko, Eleggua Ra
Eleggua Ko, Eleggua Ra
Orchestra
Shanghai Crabs (excerpt)
Tony Haynes
Shanghai Crabs (excerpt)
Shanghai Crabs (excerpt)
Performer
O Canto e as Armas (Music and War) from The Golden Road, the Unforgiving Sea
Tony Haynes
O Canto e as Armas (Music and War) from The Golden Road, the Unforgiving Sea
O Canto e as Armas (Music and War) from The Golden Road, the Unforgiving Sea
The Notes of Perfume from If Paradise
Tony Haynes
The Notes of Perfume from If Paradise
The Notes of Perfume from If Paradise
