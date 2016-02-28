Michael KorstickBorn 30 April 1955
Michael Korstick
1955-04-30
Michael Korstick Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Korstick (born April 30, 1955 in Cologne, Germany) is a German pianist.
Michael Korstick Tracks
Violin Sonata in E flat major, Op.18
Richard Strauss
Performer
Last played on
Sonata in B flat major D.960 for piano: 1st movement; Molto moderato
Franz Schubert
Last played on
Dance For Ginger, Op.163 no.2
Charles Koechlin
Last played on
