Terrorvision
1987
Terrorvision Biography
Terrorvision are an English rock band. They were formed in 1987 (originally as The Spoilt Bratz) in Keighley, and initially disbanded in 2001. The band used Bradford as a base after the name change to Terrorvision in 1991, by which time the band members had all moved there.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terrorvision Tracks
Tequila
Terrorvision
Tequila
Tequila
Tequila (Mint Royale Shot)
Terrorvision
Tequila (Mint Royale Shot)
Tequila (Mint Royale Shot)
Oblivion
Terrorvision
Oblivion
Oblivion
Pretend Best Friend
Terrorvision
Pretend Best Friend
Pretend Best Friend
Perseverence
Terrorvision
Perseverence
Perseverence
Josephine
Terrorvision
Josephine
Josephine
In Your Shoes
Terrorvision
In Your Shoes
In Your Shoes
Upcoming Events
1
May
2019
Terrorvision
Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds, UK
2
May
2019
Terrorvision
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
3
May
2019
Terrorvision
SWX, Bristol, UK
4
May
2019
Terrorvision
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
5
May
2019
Terrorvision
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-27T00:10:41
27
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
