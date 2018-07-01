Gloria Scott (Port Arthur, Texas, February 26, 1946) is an American singer that released her first and only album in 1974, produced and arranged by Barry White. Her single "Just as Long as We're Together (In My Life There Will Never Be Another)" peaked #14 on the Hot Dance charts and on the U.S. R&B charts, and the song went on to the famous TV show Soul Train. Scott more recently performed at The Baltic Soul Weekender in Germany, where people discovered her album nearly thirty years after its release.She also has a second album that has never been released.[citation needed]