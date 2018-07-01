Gloria ScottBorn 26 February 1946
Gloria Scott
1946-02-26
Gloria Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloria Scott (Port Arthur, Texas, February 26, 1946) is an American singer that released her first and only album in 1974, produced and arranged by Barry White. Her single "Just as Long as We're Together (In My Life There Will Never Be Another)" peaked #14 on the Hot Dance charts and on the U.S. R&B charts, and the song went on to the famous TV show Soul Train. Scott more recently performed at The Baltic Soul Weekender in Germany, where people discovered her album nearly thirty years after its release.She also has a second album that has never been released.[citation needed]
Gloria Scott Tracks
A Case Of To Much Love Making
Gloria Scott
A Case Of To Much Love Making
Just As Long As We're Together
Gloria Scott
Case Of Too Much Lovin' (South Beach Recycling Remix)
Gloria Scott
What Am I Gonna Do
Gloria Scott
What Am I Gonna Do
Too Much Lovemaking
Gloria Scott
Too Much Lovemaking
