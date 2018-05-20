The Country GentlemenBluegrass band. Formed 4 July 1957. Disbanded 2004
The Country Gentlemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d202b936-2de4-4357-8760-f61949f8855c
The Country Gentlemen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Country Gentlemen were a bluegrass band that originated during the 1950s in the area of Washington, D.C., United States, and recorded and toured with various members until the death in 2004 of Charlie Waller, one of the group's founders who in its later years served as the group's leader.
The classic line-up from 1960–64 consisted of co-founders Charlie Waller on guitar and John Duffey on mandolin, with Eddie Adcock on banjo and Tom Gray on bass. They were inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Country Gentlemen Tracks
Sort by
Muleskinner Blues
The Country Gentlemen
Muleskinner Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muleskinner Blues
Last played on
Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains
The Country Gentlemen
Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Back to the Blue Ridge Mountains
Last played on
I Saw The Light
Hank Williams
I Saw The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhx8.jpglink
I Saw The Light
Last played on
Poor Ellen Smith
The Country Gentlemen
Poor Ellen Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Ellen Smith
Last played on
One Morning In May
The Country Gentlemen
One Morning In May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Morning In May
Last played on
Rollin' Stone
The Country Gentlemen
Rollin' Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rollin' Stone
Last played on
The Country Gentlemen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist