Iain SutherlandBritish conductor. Born 1936
Iain Sutherland
1936
PORTREE MEN/CALUM BEAG
Iain Sutherland
PORTREE MEN/CALUM BEAG
PORTREE MEN/CALUM BEAG
Cillebride Mo Ghraidh/Iain a luaidh nach pos thu
JOHN ALICK MACKAY & Iain Sutherland
Cillebride Mo Ghraidh/Iain a luaidh nach pos thu
Cillebride Mo Ghraidh/Iain a luaidh nach pos thu
Irish Washerwoman
trad arr Leroy Anderson & Iain Sutherland
Irish Washerwoman
Irish Washerwoman
LONDON FANTASIA
IAIN SUTHERLAND / PHILHARMONIC CONCERT ORCHESTRA
LONDON FANTASIA
LONDON FANTASIA
Little Serenade
Iain Sutherland
Little Serenade
Portree Men/Calum Beag
Iain Sutherland
Portree Men/Calum Beag
Portree Men/Calum Beag
