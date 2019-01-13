Sierra BoggessBorn 20 May 1982
Sierra Boggess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1fde7dc-c21e-4eb5-b9d3-67423a168eb8
Sierra Boggess Biography (Wikipedia)
Sierra Marjory Boggess (born May 20, 1982) is an American theater actress and singer. She is best known for originating the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway and for her multiple appearances as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Sierra has been involved in several productions of The Phantom of the Opera beginning with the Las Vegas production in 2006. In 2010 she was cast in the role of Christine Daaé in Phantom's sequel Love Never Dies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sierra Boggess Tracks
Sort by
Where Did The Rock Go
Sierra Boggess
Where Did The Rock Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Did The Rock Go
Last played on
Love Never Dies
Sierra Boggess
Love Never Dies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Never Dies
Last played on
Here At Horace Green
Sierra Boggess
Here At Horace Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here At Horace Green
Last played on
Live Out Loud
Sierra Boggess
Live Out Loud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Out Loud
Last played on
Look With Your Heart
Sierra Boggess
Look With Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look With Your Heart
Performer
Last played on
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
People Will Say We're In Love (Oklahoma!)
Lyricist
Orchestra
Last played on
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
John Wilson Orchestra
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
People Will Say We're In Love (From Oklahoma!)
Last played on
People Will Say We're In Love
Sierra Boggess
People Will Say We're In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
People Will Say We're In Love
Last played on
People will say we're in Love
Sierra Boggess
People will say we're in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People will say we're in Love
Last played on
Oklahoma! People will say were in love
Sierra Boggess
Oklahoma! People will say were in love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41mr.jpglink
Oklahoma! People will say were in love
Last played on
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
Sierra Boggess
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Caught Me Off Guard
Sierra Boggess
You Caught Me Off Guard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Caught Me Off Guard
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T17:59:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xxdcn.jpg
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exz9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-22T17:59:06
22
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Sierra Boggess Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist