Kristine Meredith Flaherty (born June 30, 1985), better known as K.Flay, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and musician. Her debut album Life as a Dog was released in 2014, peaking on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart at number two and Billboard's Rap Albums chart at number 14. In 2016, she signed with Interscope Records as the first artist signed to Dan Reynolds' Night Street Records imprint. K.Flay was nominated for two awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (for Every Where Is Some Where), and Best Rock Song (for "Blood in the Cut").