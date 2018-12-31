GadjoGerman DJ, producer & remixer Murat Arslan
Gadjo is the alias of the German DJ, producer and remixer, Murat Arslan. He is known for his hit "So Many Times", featuring Alexandra Prince on vocals, recorded in the early 2000s. It became an international club hit in the winter of 2005, peaking in 2006 (although it peaked at no. 22 in May 2005, in the UK Singles Chart)
Erick Morillo signed him to Subliminal Records in 2005. His first major hit single "So Many Times" reached #1 in fourteen countries' dance charts. This included a spell at #1 in the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart, and it peaked at #22 in the UK Singles Chart.
