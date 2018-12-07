Jeffrey “Tain” WattsBorn 20 January 1960
Jeffrey “Tain” Watts
1960-01-20
Jeffrey “Tain” Watts Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff "Tain" Watts (born January 20, 1960) is a jazz drummer who has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Betty Carter, Michael Brecker, Alice Coltrane, Ravi Coltrane, Troy Roberts and others. Jeff is a 2017 Guggenheim Fellow in the field of music composition.
Stevie in Rio
Jeffrey “Tain” Watts
Stevie in Rio
Stevie in Rio
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
Jeffrey “Tain” Watts
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall (feat. Branford Marsalis & Jeffrey “Tain” Watts)
Kurt Elling
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall (feat. Branford Marsalis & Jeffrey “Tain” Watts)
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall (feat. Branford Marsalis & Jeffrey “Tain” Watts)
Cleo
Kevin Eubanks
Cleo
Cleo
Close to you
Burt Bacharach
Close to you
Close to you
Let's call the whole thing off
Harry Connick, Jr.
Let's call the whole thing off
Let's call the whole thing off
Family
Jeffrey “Tain” Watts
Family
Family
