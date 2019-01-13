Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire, OBE (born 10 October 1964) is an English actress from Oldham, Lancashire. She graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1986 and began her career in local theatre, whilst teaching drama classes at the University of Salford. Lancashire found popular success in television programmes including Coronation Street (1991–1996, 2000), Where the Heart Is (1997–1999), Clocking Off (2000) and Seeing Red (2000) and earned widespread recognition. In July 2000, Lancashire signed a two-year golden handcuffs contract with the ITV network which made her the UK's highest paid television actress.

Subsequent television roles include the costume dramas Oliver Twist (2007), Lark Rise to Candleford (2008–2011) and The Paradise (2012), and the fact based dramas Cherished (2005) and Five Daughters (2010). Since 2012, Lancashire has earned extensive critical acclaim for her roles in the contemporary drama series Last Tango in Halifax (2012–2016) and Happy Valley (2014–present). Lancashire has also appeared in the feature films And When Did You Last See Your Father? (2007) and Dad's Army (2016), and West End theatre productions including Blood Brothers in 1990, Guys and Dolls from 2005 to 2006 and Betty Blue Eyes in 2011.