Vjekoslav ŠutejBorn 31 July 1951. Died 2 December 2009
Vjekoslav Šutej
1951-07-31
Vjekoslav Šutej Biography (Wikipedia)
Vjekoslav Šutej (31 July 1951 – 2 December 2009) was a prominent Croatian orchestral conductor.
