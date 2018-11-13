Ettore BastianiniBorn 24 September 1922. Died 25 January 1967
Ettore Bastianini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1f1c5e1-d829-4c73-bbec-fd818538af2b
Ettore Bastianini Biography (Wikipedia)
Ettore Bastianini (September 24, 1922 – January 25, 1967) was an Italian opera singer who was particularly associated with the operas of the bel canto tradition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ettore Bastianini Tracks
Sort by
Act IV: V'ho ingannato, colpevole fui
Giuseppe Verdi
Act IV: V'ho ingannato, colpevole fui
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Act IV: V'ho ingannato, colpevole fui
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Urna fatale del mio destino, La forza del destino
Ettore Bastianini
Urna fatale del mio destino, La forza del destino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Urna fatale del mio destino, La forza del destino
Last played on
Son Pereda son ricco donore, La forza del destino
Ettore Bastianini
Son Pereda son ricco donore, La forza del destino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Son Pereda son ricco donore, La forza del destino
Last played on
Ettore Bastianini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist