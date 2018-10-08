Liza AnneBorn 3 February 1994
Liza Anne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1f0b0db-db43-42eb-a374-6fb358a3e95e
Liza Anne Biography (Wikipedia)
Liza Anne (born Elizabeth Anne Odachowski) is an American folk musician from Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liza Anne Tracks
Sort by
Kid Gloves
Liza Anne
Kid Gloves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kid Gloves
Last played on
Paranoia
Liza Anne
Paranoia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paranoia
Last played on
Back to artist