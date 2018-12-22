The People The PoetFormed 27 January 2012
Biggest Night of the Year
Biggest Night of the Year
Fairytale In New York (for Osian & Nikki)
Fairytale In New York (for Osian & Nikki)
Beddau Boys (Acoustic)
Beddau Boys (Acoustic)
Kids on the Corner
Kids on the Corner
Beddau Boys (We Were Born Running)
Beddau Boys (We Were Born Running)
Late Late 28
Late Late 28
Ruins Of Rome
Ruins Of Rome
Beddau Boys
Beddau Boys
Love Will Find You In The End
Love Will Find You In The End
29
Mar
2019
The People the Poet
Jac's, Aberdare, UK
Horizons: SXSW 2016
SXSW, TEXAS
2016-03-15T18:31:46
15
Mar
2016
Horizons: SXSW 2016
SXSW, TEXAS
Horizons: SXSW Texas
SXSW, TEXAS
2015-03-17T18:31:46
17
Mar
2015
Horizons: SXSW Texas
20:00
SXSW, TEXAS
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff
2015-03-27T18:31:46
27
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-11-30T18:31:46
30
Nov
2014
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
2014-10-17T18:31:46
17
Oct
2014
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
