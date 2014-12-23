Willy Vlautin (born 1967) is an American author, musician and songwriter. He was the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of Portland, Oregon rock band Richmond Fontaine (1994-2016) and is currently a member of The Delines. Born and raised in Reno, Nevada, he has released eleven studio albums since the mid nineties with Richmond Fontaine while he has written five novels: The Motel Life, Northline, Lean on Pete, The Free and Don’t Skip Out On Me.