Willy Vlautin
1967
Willy Vlautin Biography (Wikipedia)
Willy Vlautin (born 1967) is an American author, musician and songwriter. He was the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of Portland, Oregon rock band Richmond Fontaine (1994-2016) and is currently a member of The Delines. Born and raised in Reno, Nevada, he has released eleven studio albums since the mid nineties with Richmond Fontaine while he has written five novels: The Motel Life, Northline, Lean on Pete, The Free and Don’t Skip Out On Me.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willy Vlautin Tracks
Christmas Dinner With A Broken Nose
Christmas Dinner With A Broken Nose
The Roofers And The Casinos
The Roofers And The Casinos
The Crying Sisters
The Crying Sisters
The Brother In Law/The Drunk Uncle
The Brother In Law/The Drunk Uncle
Dinner With Mom
Dinner With Mom
Trying To Get Back Home
Trying To Get Back Home
