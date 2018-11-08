Alvin LucierBorn 14 May 1931
Alvin Lucier
1931-05-14
Alvin Lucier (born May 14, 1931) is an American composer of experimental music and sound installations that explore acoustic phenomena and auditory perception. A long-time music professor at Wesleyan University, Lucier was a member of the influential Sonic Arts Union, which included Robert Ashley, David Behrman, and Gordon Mumma. Much of his work is influenced by science and explores the physical properties of sound itself: resonance of spaces, phase interference between closely tuned pitches, and the transmission of sound through physical media.
Criss-Cross / Hanover
Criss-Cross / Hanover
Music for Piano with amplified sonorous vessels
Music for Piano with amplified sonorous vessels
Nothing Is Real (Strawberry Fields Forever)
Nothing Is Real (Strawberry Fields Forever)
Amphorae
Amphorae
Twonings
Twonings
I Am Sitting In A Room
I Am Sitting In A Room
She Was A Visitor
She Was A Visitor
Sound Patterns
Sound Patterns
Sferics (1981) for pre-rec media
Sferics (1981) for pre-rec media
In Memoriam of Jon Higgins
In Memoriam of Jon Higgins
Amphorae (based on Prélude A L'Après-Midi D'un Faune)
Amphorae (based on Prélude A L'Après-Midi D'un Faune)
Still Lives II. Hammock
Still Lives II. Hammock
Music for Baritone and Slow Sweep (Extract)
Vespers (Extract)
Vespers (Extract)
I Am Sitting In A Room (Extract)
I Am Sitting In A Room (Extract)
Nothing is Real (Strawberry Fields Forever) for piano & amplified teapot
Nothing is Real (Strawberry Fields Forever) for piano & amplified teapot
Nothing is Real (Strawberry Fields Forever) for piano, amplified teapot and miniature soun
Music for Cello and One or More Amplified Vases
Still Lives for piano with slow sweep pure wave oscillators
Slices for cello and orchestra
Slices for cello and orchestra
Criss-Cross
Criss-Cross
Exploration of the House (UK premiere)
Exploration of the House (UK premiere)
Almost New York
Almost New York
Music for Piano with Amplified Sonorous Vessels
Music for Piano with Amplified Sonorous Vessels
Music for piano with amplified sonorous vessels
