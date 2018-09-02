Elizabeth BainbridgeMezzo-soprano, contralto. Born 28 March 1930
Elizabeth Bainbridge
1930-03-28
Elizabeth Bainbridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Bainbridge (born 28 March 1930) is a retired English opera singer. Her career in singing spans several decades, the majority of her successes being achieved whilst being a member of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. Bainbridge is a mezzo-soprano and contralto.
Elizabeth Bainbridge Tracks
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Romanza: Jane Scroop (Her Lament for Philip Sparrow), from Five Tudor Portraits (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Rule Britannia
Elizabeth Bainbridge
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-13T17:56:16
13
Aug
1976
Proms 1975: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-03T17:56:16
3
Sep
1975
Proms 1974: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-09T17:56:16
9
Sep
1974
Proms 1972: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1972
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-16T17:56:16
16
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-28T17:56:16
28
Jul
1972
